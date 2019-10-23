Elizabeth K. Gabriel, Long-time Holy Trinity Philoptochos Board Member, Has Died

NEW YORK – Elizabeth K. Gabriel, beloved sister of Marjorie Gabriel Allan and devoted sister-in-law of the late Dr. Peter Allan, passed away at home in Manhattan on Sunday, October 20.

Born in New Bedford, MA, she graduated from Colby Junior College and Boston University and earned an MA from Columbia University Teachers College. She taught English for many years at George Washington High School where she also served as College Advisor. A generous donor to her church, she was a long-time member of the Board of the Ladies Philoptochos Society at the Archdiocesan Cathedral of the Holy Trinity. An avid reader of English classics and a lover of old films, she will be remembered as a wise and gracious lady.

Viewing Thursday, Oct. 24 at 11 AM and service at noon, at Holy Trinity Cathedral, 319 East 74th Street in Manhattan.

From The New York Times, published on October 22.