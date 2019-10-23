The New Greek Americans Screened at the New York City Greek Film Festival (Vid)

By Eleni Sakellis October 23, 2019

A Q&A session followed the screening of The New Greek Americans at the New York City Greek Film Festival. (Photo by Eleni Sakellis)

NEW YORK – Produced by the Greek Heritage Society of Southern California and narrated by Olympia Dukakis, The New Greek Americans is a charming documentary which examines Greek community life from the turbulent years of the 1960’s up to today. Exploring the influence of each decade’s political events on various communities, especially in California, the film presents heartfelt and humorous stories about growing up Greek in the USA.

The film was screened at The 13th Annual New York City Greek Film …

To Read this Article Login or Subscribe

Login Subscribe

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available