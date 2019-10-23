The New Greek Americans Screened at the New York City Greek Film Festival (Vid)

NEW YORK – Produced by the Greek Heritage Society of Southern California and narrated by Olympia Dukakis, The New Greek Americans is a charming documentary which examines Greek community life from the turbulent years of the 1960’s up to today. Exploring the influence of each decade’s political events on various communities, especially in California, the film presents heartfelt and humorous stories about growing up Greek in the USA.

