Philotimo Scholarship Winners Announced by Washington Oxi Day Foundation

WASHINGTON, DC – The Washington Oxi Day Foundation announced the winners of the 2019 Philotimo Scholarship Competition this week as it prepared for the its 9th Annual Oxi Courage Awards Gala at the U.S. Institute of Peace in Washington on October 24.

Once again, the Foundation received over 70 competitive submissions from Greek-American students across the United States.

Students were asked to watch the Foundation’s video, The Greek Secret, on the subject of philotimo and answer one of the following questions:

▪ What does philotimo mean to you?

▪ What are some extraordinary examples of philotimo that you have seen?

▪ What are the things you can do in your daily life to exhibit philotimo?

▪ How can philotimo improve your life?

The first place essay was submitted by Lindsey Arruda, a high school senior in Somerset, Massachusetts. She will receive a $2,000 scholarship and attend the Foundation’s Gala.

The Honorable B. Theodore Bozonelis, Trustee of the Nicholas J. and Anna K. Bouras Foundation and Secretary of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America’s Archdiocesan Council, will present the scholarship at the gala.

Arruda’s winning essay focused on extraordinary examples of philotimo she has seen – ranging from the shores of Lesvos to the Boston Marathon finish line.

She wrote, “Philotimo is an elusive word, yet it is known to all Greeks, young and old. It transcends race, religion, and culture. Its meaning is defined by the actions and good deeds shown to others, while expecting nothing in return. Philotimo resides within all of us and has the power to protect, preserve and to heal human life.”

The two second place winners, each of whom will receive a $1,000 scholarship are Rafaella Foteni Lambrinos, a high school sophomore in Freehold, NJ, and Melina Piperis a high school sophomore in Omaha, Nebraska.

The two third place winners, each of whom will receive a $500 scholarship, are Michaela Gregoriou of Massachusetts and Dimitrios June an eighth grader in Seal Beach, California.

The Foundation congratulates all of the winners and thanks all who participated in the 2019 Philotimo Scholarship Competition.