Greek Culture Ministry Workers Upset Over “Joker” Discipline

ATHENS – Culture Minister Linda Mendoni’s disciplining of two workers who sent police to report there were minors at theaters watching the R-rated ultra-violent movie Joker has drawn the wrath of their union.

Police removed a number of minors from the theaters where they were watching the film that is limited to those over 18 and took some to a precinct and called their parents, with the major opposition Radical Left SYRIZA mocking it, although those who reported it were said to have been linked to the party and not the new New Democracy government.

It happened at the northern suburb of Maroussi, where eight children and their parents were brought in for questioning, and at a downtown Athens cinema on Oct. 20, involving seven children, said Kathimerini.

“Every attempt to target employees of the ministry and every threat of ‘disciplinary measures’ must stop,” the union said in a press release.

“Employees implement current laws and laws are the responsibility of the political leaders who propose them,” it added and condemned the entry of police officers in the movie theaters and called for amending the law so it doesn’t happen again although it wasn’t explained if that meant violent and profanity-filled films would now be open to minors and children.

Speaking at a private TV station, Mendoni said claims by two two ministry officials who called the police that they had been ordered to monitor attendance by her wasn’t true, adding that while they were on a committee responsible for assigning ratings they didn’t have the authority to call police and will be taken before a disciplinary board.