Greek FM Dendias Received by Pope Francis in Vatican

By ANA October 23, 2019

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias meets with Pope Francis in the Vatican on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019. (Photo by Eurokinissi/Orestis Panagiotou)

VATICAN – Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias was received by Pope Francis in the Vatican on Wednesday.

Dendias posted a statement on Twitter saying “in the meeting with Pope Francis, who constitutes a global inspiration for human values, the close Greece-Vatican ties were confirmed.”

Dendias also had a meeting with the deputy of the Vatican’s Secretary of State, Archbishop Edgar Peña Parra.

They discussed bilateral issues, regional and international developments, the migration issue and the climate crisis.

Dendias also met with the Secretary for Relations with States, Archbishop Paul Richard Callagher.

Later, Dendias will address the NATO Defence College in Rome on Greece’s foreign policy, NATO’s role and the challenges in southern Europe.

