Gianaris Reminds Western Queens: Early Voting Begins October 26

ASTORIA – Senate Deputy Leader Michael Gianaris reminds voters in western Queens that early voting starts Saturday, October 26. This is the first time New Yorkers have been able to vote early, thanks to legislation (S.1102) passed earlier this year by the State Senate.

“At a time when voting rights are under assault, we must fight for our democracy because there’s nothing more important than the right to vote,” said Senate Deputy Leader Gianaris. “Our new Senate Majority made voter registration easier and access to the ballot box fairer. I encourage everyone to exercise their right to vote by using the tools we passed this year.”

Senator Gianaris’ mailers tell voters the hours for early voting and their designated location, which differs from their Election Day poll site. Early voting will take place this year from October 26 through November 3. Voters must use their site as assigned by the Board of Elections. Assigned sites, as well as early voting hours, are also available on the Board of Elections website, www.vote.nyc.ny.us.

Senator Gianaris sponsored the early voting legislation which passed the Senate and was signed into law earlier this year. Initially, only seven sites were planned for Queens until Senator Gianaris pushed the Board of Elections to expand early voting sites. The Board then doubled the number of early voting sites throughout Queens because of Senator Gianaris’ demands.

The State Senate passed a bill allowing voter pre-registration for 16- and 17-year olds. The Senate also began the process to amend the state constitution allowing for same day voter registration and vote by mail.

The Senate passed legislation enabling three hours of paid time off to vote. Time off may be completed at the beginning or end of a working shift, as employers may designate, unless otherwise mutually agreed. Employers must be notified at least two days in advance.