Pappas, Sarbanes, Bilirakis Introduce “Oxi Day” Resolution to Honor the Heroism of Greeks

WASHINGTON, DC – Representatives Chris Pappas (NH-01), John Sarbanes (MD-03), and Gus Bilirakis (FL-12), members of the Hellenic Caucus, introduced a resolution on October 22 expressing support for the designation of October 28 as “Oxi Day” to commemorate the Greeks’ refusal to surrender to Axis forces in the Second World War, stymieing the march of fascism across Europe.

On October 28, 1940, the Italian dictator, Benito Mussolini, delivered a 3 a.m. ultimatum to Greek Prime Minister Ioannis Metaxas, demanding that Axis forces freely enter Greece or face war. In response, the Greek Prime Minister declared “Oxi!” – refusing to fold to the fascist ruler, marking Greece’s entry into World War II. As Italian troops began to invade, Greek citizens took to the streets chanting “Oxi!” in honor of Prime Minister Metaxas’ refusal to relent to fascism.

“On October 28, 1940 our Greek allies demonstrated unprecedented spirit and courage, changing the trajectory of history,” said Congressman Pappas. “Decades later we continue to celebrate Greece’s spirited refusal to bow to the Axis powers and the fascist values they espoused. As a member of the Hellenic Caucus, I am proud to lead this resolution that allows us to stand with our Greek allies and celebrate our shared democratic values.”

“I’m proud to join my colleagues in the Hellenic Caucus today as we pay tribute to the heroism of the Greek people, who — with a defiant “Oxi!” — rose up against bigotry, hate, and oppression 77 years ago and fiercely resisted the Axis invasion,” said Congressman Sarbanes. “The example they set, then and now, serves as a beacon of hope for freedom and democracy across the entire world.”

“As a proud Greek American, I am honored to help commemorate the importance of Oxi Day and Greece’s significant role in the defeat of Nazi Germany. This historic day celebrates the internal fortitude and relentless spirit of Hellenes, as well as our principled commitment to stand up against injustice and tyranny, regardless of the circumstances,” said Congressman Bilirakis.

“We must never let future generations forget our rich cultural heritage which defines who we are as a people and helps guide our path forward,” he added.