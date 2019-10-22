AHEPA Delphi Chapter #25 Honors Archbishop Elpidophoros (Vid & Pics)

NEW YORK – AHEPA Delphi Chapter #25 of Manhattan honored His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros of America at their annual dinner gala at the Loeb Boathouse in Central Park on October 21.

The event began with appetizers and cocktails, followed by the speeches and award presentation, and a formal dinner. Master of Ceremonies for the evening was Nicole Petallides, the well-known news presenter, while soprano Anastasia Zanis performed the American and Greek National Anthems. His Eminence then gave the invocation.