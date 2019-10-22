Analysis:

Presiding over his first meeting of the Archdiocesan Council and delivering the keynote speech with frankness, honesty and directness the community is not used to from its leaders, he stunned everybody.

I don’t use the term ‘stunned’ inadvertently, nor exaggeratedly, but on the basis of the numerus telephone and e-mail messages that I received from members of the Archdiocesan Council, and also from Athens, Europe, and Constantinople. I was touched especially by the messages of the people of the new generation, …