With Frankness, Honesty and Directness

By Theodore Kalmoukos October 22, 2019

Archdiocesan Council Meeting October 17, 2019 New York Midtown Hilton New York, New York Photos GOA/Dimitrios Panagos

Analysis:

Presiding over his first meeting of the Archdiocesan Council and delivering the keynote speech with frankness, honesty and directness the community is not used to from its leaders, he stunned everybody.

I don’t use the term ‘stunned’ inadvertently, nor exaggeratedly, but on the basis of the numerus telephone and e-mail messages that I received from members of the Archdiocesan Council, and also from Athens, Europe, and Constantinople. I was touched especially by the messages of the people of the new generation, …

To Read this Article Login or Subscribe

Login Subscribe

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available