Metropolitan Methodios to Send Fr. Nicholas Kastanas to Spiritual Court

BOSTON – Metropolitan Methodios of Boston intends to send Fr. Nicholas Kastanas in the next few weeks to Spiritual Court The National Herald has learned. The chronic issues of Fr. Kastanas and his long-running suspension, and the St. Athanasius parish of Arlington Massachusetts will rise again; it will be phase two and will generate even more negative publicity.

It has become known that Fr. Kastanas has filed for ‘ekliton’ (supreme final appeal) to Archbishop Elpidophoros as the First Ecclesiastical Authority of …