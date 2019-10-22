Archbishop Elpidophoros Presides over His First Meeting of the Eparchial Synod

By Theodore Kalmoukos October 22, 2019

Holy Eparchial Synod on Oct 16, 2019 GOA. L-R. Nathanael of Chicago, Gerasimos of San Francisco, Alexios of Atlanta, Methodios of Boston, Archbishop Elpidophoros pf America, Isaiah of Denver, Savas of Pittsburgh, Evangelos of New Jeersey, and Bishop Apostolos of Mideia Chief Secretary. (GOA/Dimitrios Panagos)

NEW YORK – The Holy Eparchial Synod of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America convened for their regular fall meeting, October 15-16, for the first time under the presidency of His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros of America.

Metropolitan Nicholas of Detroit was absent from the meeting, where the Synod discussed and made decisions on several important issues. As was reported in an official announcement of the Archdiocese, the Synod:

“1) Decided on the reorganization of the Synodal Committees as follows:

  1. A) Committee on Canonical …

