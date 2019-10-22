Archbishop Elpidophoros Presides over His First Meeting of the Eparchial Synod

NEW YORK – The Holy Eparchial Synod of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America convened for their regular fall meeting, October 15-16, for the first time under the presidency of His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros of America.

Metropolitan Nicholas of Detroit was absent from the meeting, where the Synod discussed and made decisions on several important issues. As was reported in an official announcement of the Archdiocese, the Synod:

“1) Decided on the reorganization of the Synodal Committees as follows: