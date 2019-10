PIRAEUS – The passenger ship “Diagoras”, carrying 156 asylum seekers from Mytilene, Lesvos arrived at the port of Piraeus on Tuesday morning, from where the asylum seekers were transferred to accommodation facilities.

The ferry “Paros jet” carrying another 700 asylum-seekers from Samos arrived at 8:00 in the morning. The ship was guided to the port of Elefsina with the help of a pilot, from where the asylum-seekers boarded coaches that will take them to accomodation facilities on the mainland.