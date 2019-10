ATHENS – Yields for the Greek 10-year benchmark bond fell to 1.268 pct, a record low, on Tuesday. The 5-year benchmark bond also fell to 0.51 pct.

The bond spread between the Greek 10-year bond and the German bund also stands at a new historic low since before 2004, at 165 basis points. Investors expect the upgrading of Greece’s credit rating by Standard & Poors on Friday. Canadian DBRS may also upgrade Greece’s rating on November 1.