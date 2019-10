PIRAEUS – The cruiseship sector registered a nearly 14.6 pct increase in the first nine months of 2019 compared to the same period in 2018, the Port Authority of Piraeus (OLP) said on Monday.

In addition, homeporting – arrivals/departures at Piraeus – registered a 18.2 pct rise.

The port of Piraeus was recognized as the best cruiseship port in the East Mediterranean by the Mare Nostrum Awards (Medcruise) in July 2019.