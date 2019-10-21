Greek Deputy Sports Min. and US Ambassador Discuss Collaboration in Sports

By ANA October 21, 2019

Deputy Sports Minister Lefteris Avgenakis. (Photo by Eurokinissi/Thanasis Dimopoulos)

ATHENS – Deputy Culture & Sports Minister Lefteris Avgenakis met on Monday with US Ambassador Geoffrey Pyatt to discuss opportunities for collaboration in sports.

Both agreed to focus on sports diplomacy and sports tourism, and on initiatives to attract investments. They also discussed how to strengthen and support the Olympic ideals, ahead of the Olympic Games to be held in Los Angeles in 2028.

Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available