Prof. Flora Karagianni Lectures on Alexander the Great 

NEW YORK – This year, the 13th Annual New York City Greek Film Festival (NYCGFF) was dedicated to Alexander the Great and featured a digital exhibition on the rare manuscript commissioned by Alexios III Megas Komnenos of Trebizond in the 12th century on the life of the legendary military commander and conqueror of the then-known world. The manuscript held by the Hellenic Institute of Byzantine and Post-Byzantine Studies in Venice includes 250 illuminations illustrating the life of Alexander from his …