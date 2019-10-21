Over 1,900 Migrants and Refugees Reached N. Aegean Islands Last Week

The number of migrants and refugees arriving at the islands of the northern Aegean reached 1,908 in the previous week, October 13-20, authorities announced on Monday. The greatest number, 820 people, landed on the island of Lesvos, with another 464 arriving on Chios and 624 on Samos.

The arrivals continued on Monday, with 80 refugees and migrants arriving at Lesvos by 14:00 in the afternoon, as well as 42 on Chios and 195 on Samos.

The passenger ferry “Paros jet” is expected to arrive at the port of Samos at 19:00 on Monday in order to transfer the 700 asylum seekers that are to be transferred to the mainland to the port of Piraeus.

The ship is expected to depart from Samos late on Monday night and sail into the port of Piraeus on Tuesday, at around 8:00 in the morning. The migrants and refugees on board are to be transferred to accomodation facilities on the mainland.