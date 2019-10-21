Don’t Count on Trump for Greece

By Amb. Patrick Theros October 21, 2019

American military convoy stops near the town of Tel Tamr, north Syria, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Baderkhan Ahmad)

Many, perhaps a plurality of Greek-Americans support President Trump, even to the point of treating him as a cult-like figure that can do no wrong. They have every right to their views for whatever reason. However, after the events of the last two weeks, I would hope none are so delusional as to believe that Trump would deter Erdogan should he provoke a crisis with Greece and Cyprus. Erdogan has achieved in Northern Syria his first step in righting the …

