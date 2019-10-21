Greece, Cyprus, and the Betrayal of the Kurds

President Trump’s abrupt withdrawal of American troops from Syria is a tragic continuation of decades-long inept American actions in the Middle East. The immediate victims are the region’s Kurds, but there are ominous long-term consequences for the national security of Greece, Cyprus, and the United States.
The root of the present crisis goes back to Bush II’s decision to pursue regime change in Iraq. His invasion of Iraq with its promise of quick victory with shock and awe tactics proved to …
1 Comment
Betrayal? The PKK are communists shilling for the soviets. And they were just as nasty as the Turks, having massacred myriads of Assyrian Christians a century ago. (GO learn that myriad means 10,000 in Greek)