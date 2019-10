Lamb is a staple of Greek cuisine, mostly for special occasions where roasted lamb is the main course. Meatballs, keftedes, can also be made with lamb instead of beef and enjoyed with vegetables as in the following recipe. Keftedes are usually fried in oil, but in this version, they are baked.

Eggplant is low in calories, with only about 30 calories per cup, and adds a meaty flavor and texture to vegetarian dishes. Providing a variety of nutrients, antioxidants and phytonutrients, …