Pavlopoulos Inaugurates Exhibition of the Personal Effects of WWII Greek Soldiers

ATHENS – President of the Hellenic Republic Prokopios Pavlopoulos on Monday inaugurated an exhibition at the War Museum displaying personal effects retrieved from the Temporary Tombs of the Fallen during the 1940-41 Greek-Italian War on the Albanian Front.

In his statement, Pavlopoulos referred to all those who had fallen on the Albanian Front, defending freedom and democracy against fascism, and said: “Unfortunately, with responsibility for this burdening neighbouring Albania, many of them did not find a grave that befit their great sacrifice.”

He also stressed that “it is high time that Albania, which now aspires to become a member of our European family, to change its attitude. And it is comforting that it is starting to change, as long as this leads to a good outcome, once and for all.”