“We Are Making an Effort to Meet the People that Support Us,” Tsipras Says

CHANIA, Crete – “This is my second tour for the reconstruction of SYRIZA and the Progressive Alliance,” main oppostion SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras said on Monday, during his tour of Crete.

“We are carrying out a great campaign to meet the people that have been supporting us for eight years now, giving battles in the name of SYRIZA, battles of historic importance, with great victories and defeats – because this is life; it has victories and defeats, it has uphills and downhills,” he said.

Tsipras added that he wants to meet these people and tell them: “Look, we don’t just want you to be just a voter and applaud us in the rallies; we want to share in the responsibility, to create a big, majority party of progress, a great democratic party of the left.”

SYRIZA’S TSIPRAS: GREECE IS RETURNING TO THE ROLE OF AN ‘EXTRA’ IN THE BALKANS

Main opposition SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras on Monday directed strong criticism at Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis regarding the “freezing” of North Macedonia’s progress toward accession to the European Union.

“Unfortunately, Greece is returning to the role of an ‘extra’ in the Balkans. Greece is again becoming a country that follows the initiatives of third parties,” Tsipras said in a Facebook post, noting that “foreign policy cannot be affected by internal party balances.”

In particular, SYRIZA’s leader stressed that “at a time when the EU is facing the consequences of its tragic decision not to give a green light to North Macedonia’s accession path, Greece seems to be completely absent from developments in its neighbourhood”.

He commented that “the Greek prime minister, who does not even dare to pronounce the name of the neighbouring country, has accepted that the fate of our neighbouring country’s accession path is the same as that of Albania, without even asking for changes in the rights of the Greek minority.”

He added that Mitsotakis “watched silently at the European Council meeting as Denmark and the Netherlands negotiated the future of the Balkans. And now he stands by embarassed as Italy proposes reopening the accession talks in November.”