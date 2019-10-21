Maria Sakkari Climbs to 22nd Place in WTA Rankings

By ANA October 21, 2019

FILE - Greece's Maria Sakkari serves to Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko during their first round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Monday, Jan. 14, 2019. (AP Photo/Andy Brownbill)

Greek professional tennis player Maria Sakkari on Monday climbed seven places in the WTA rankings and is now seeded 22nd in the world with 1,741 points – a new lifetime best for the player. Exploiting point losses by many rival players that competed in either the WTA Finals or the WTA Elite Trophy in 2018, the 24-year-old reached a singles ranking of 22 for the first time in her career.

