Maria Sakkari Climbs to 22nd Place in WTA Rankings

Greek professional tennis player Maria Sakkari on Monday climbed seven places in the WTA rankings and is now seeded 22nd in the world with 1,741 points – a new lifetime best for the player. Exploiting point losses by many rival players that competed in either the WTA Finals or the WTA Elite Trophy in 2018, the 24-year-old reached a singles ranking of 22 for the first time in her career.

