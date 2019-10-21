Greece: PPC to Implement Discounts on Electricity Rates

ATHENS – The Public Power Corporation (PPC) has been preparing an aggressive commercial policy with a new model of discounts on electricity as of 2020. The programme concerns consumers who will sign an annual or biennial contract, PPC sources revealed on Monday.

According to the sources, the new pricing policy aims to preserve the company’s customer base, as opposed to the current consistency discounts that do not oblige consumers to remain its customers. The amount of the discount has not been decided yet, but is likely to be close to 10 pct and will be scaled up depending on the duration of the contract.

The implementation of an attractive commercial policy is a key component of PPC’s new business plan, expected to be completed by the end of the year. The president and CEO of the company, Giorgos Stassis, had outlined the framework in his statements when announcing the group’s six-month results, stressing that the new business plan in addition to the abolition of lignite units, the PPC’s digital transformation and its disengagement from the public sector will include “modernising marketing with new trade policies and products, not only horizontally but also in a targeted way.”