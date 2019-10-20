Turkish-Cypriots Say Not Consulted Over UN Peacekeeping Renewal

When the United Nations again routinely extended its peacekeeping force on Cyprus, Turkish-Cypriot officials said they weren’t consulted although they have occupied the northern third since an unlawful 1974 invasion by Turkey.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry said that, “The most important deficiency of the extension of the mandate of UNFICYP with this Resolution is that the consent of the TRNC – what only Turkey calls the self-declared republic – is not sought, in contrast to the UN’s established practices,” the Turkish Hurriyet Daily News reported.

“In the Resolution, the fact that the wording regarding the settlement of Cyprus issue was drafted in a way to straitjacket all parties to discuss different alternatives for a negotiated settlement, contradicts the need for new ideas as called for by the Secretary-General in the past,” the ministry added.

The ministry said the real reason is because it claimed the Greek-Cypriot side has an “unwillingness to share the power and wealth with the Turkish-Cypriots,” although Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades offered to give 30 percent of any energy revenues.

Turkey has sent drill ships into Cypriot waters where the legitimate government has licensed foreign companies to hunt for oil and gas, ramping up the stress and causing worries there could be a conflict, accidental or otherwise.

“As the co-owner and political equal of the Island, the Turkish Cypriots will never accept a minority status,” the ministry also had said.