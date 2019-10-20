On Flight, Tsipras Called “Traitor” Over Macedonia Name Giveaway

Former Greek premier and Radical Left SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras, while on a flight, was approached by Macedonia is Greece’s rally organizer Giorgia Bitakou who told him, “You sold your homeland, you are a traitor and you should be in jail,” for giving away the name Macedonia to the newly-named North Macedonia.

Bitakou, spokeswoman for failed protests in 2018 against the deal Tsipras made to change the name of the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) to end a 20-year dispute, recorded herself with her phone during the confrontation, said the Sydney-based Greek City Times.

He was sitting next to Efi Achtsioglou, a member of SYRIZA and a security guard she pushed down when Bitakou asked: “Do you know Karavatis?” “It kind of tells me something, but…” Tsipras replied.

Ο Θεός ήθελε να γυρνάω στην Ελλάδα στην ίδια πτήση με το μεγαλύτερο προδοτη όλων των εποχών!Τον Τσιπρα!Τουλάχιστον του είπα πόσο προδοτης είναι και πως η θέση του είναι στη φυλακη!!!!Ανθρωπάκι φοβισμένο και άχρηστο!!! Posted by Giorgia Bitakou B on Thursday, October 17, 2019

“Oh, it tells you something. He was a Macedonian fighter alongside Pavlos Melas,” she told Tsipras, referring to Greece’s army officer who was known as one of the most important war heroes in Macedonia’s struggle for freedom.

She told him, “You are laughing, going around smiling but soon you are going to prison because that’s where you belong,” she said as he smiled, while his security guard attempted to get Bitakou to leave.

She told Tsipras that he called the ‘Macedonia is Greece’ organizers fascists, “But in fact, you are the worst fascist and traitor our country has seen,,” adding: “You destroyed the country and sold out my Ancestors’ History,” before he looked at his cell phone and turned away from her too.