The Latest: Nestor Brings Rain, Tornado Warnings to Georgia

MIAMI (AP) — The Latest on Tropical Storm Nestor (all times local):

8:35 p.m.

Former Tropical Storm Nestor has spread heavy rains over a large part of Georgia and triggered warnings for two potential twisters in the state.

The National Weather Service issued two tornado warnings Saturday evening for southern Georgia. Radar indicated possible tornados in areas around Rhine, Georgia and Vienna, Georgia. But there was no immediate confirmation of any tornadoes and no injuries or damages were reported. Elsewhere, news outlets reported downed trees and power lines in metro Atlanta as heavy rains spread across Georgia. Photographs showed downed trees blocking some roadways in that major city.

Nestor made landfall earlier Saturday on Florida’s northern Gulf Coast as a post-tropical cyclone after losing its tropical storm status. Remnants of the storm were forecast to head overnight across the Carolinas, raising the threat of severe thunderstorms over a wide swath of the coast during the night.

___

5:10 p.m.

Nestor has begun moving through Georgia as a post-tropical cyclone that could bring isolated flash floods.

The National Hurricane Center said Nestor’s maximum sustained winds had decreased to about 40 mph (65 kph) as it reached the Florida-Georgia border Saturday afternoon. Its tropical-storm-force winds extended outward to 240 miles (390 kilometers).

The storm is expected to drop 1 to 3 inches of rain in spots as it moves through Georgia and into the Carolinas on Sunday before exiting into the Atlantic Ocean.

___

2:15 p.m.

Nestor made landfall near on Florida’s northern Gulf Coast as a post-tropical cyclone after losing its tropical storm status.

The National Hurricane Center said Nestor made landfall on St. Vincent Island on Saturday afternoon. It is a national wildlife preserve.

Nestor’s top sustained winds were 45 mph (75 kph) and it was moving inland at 23 mph (37 kph). A tropical storm warning remained in Florida from the Ochlockonee to the Suwanee rivers. All storm surge warnings have been canceled.

The storm is expected to move northeast through Georgia and into the Carolinas before reaching the Atlantic Ocean late Sunday.

___

NOON

A second suspected tornado spawned by Tropical Storm Nestor has damaged homes in southwest Florida.

The Cape Coral Police Department said in a statement that about dozen homes were damaged Saturday morning by a possible tornado, some severely. No injuries were reported.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said a tornado damaged about a dozen homes and a school near Lakeland late Friday. No serious injuries were reported.

The National Hurricane Center in Miami said late Saturday morning that Nestor was no longer a tropical storm, but still had strong wind gusts and was creating storm surge on some beaches. Its top sustained winds of 50 mph (80 kph) and was moving northeast at 9 mph (14kph) as it neared the Panhandle.

___

11:15 a.m.

A tornado spawned by Tropical Storm Nestor damaged homes and a school in central Florida but the storm spared an area of the Florida Panhandle devastated one year ago by Hurricane Michael.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday several homes and a school were damaged when the tornado hit late Friday near Lakeland, about an hour’s drive southwest of Orlando. Sheriff Grady Judd said no one was injured.

Meanwhile, Mexico Beach Mayor Al Cathey said his Panhandle town got some much needed rain but no damage from the storm. Hurricane Michael nearly destroyed the town one year ago. He said the town was “fortunate.”

The National Hurricane Center in Miami said late Saturday morning that Nestor was no longer a tropical storm, but still had strong wind gusts and was creating storm surge on some beaches. Its top sustained winds of 50 mph (80 kph) and was moving northeast at 9 mph (14kph) as it neared the Florida Panhandle coast near Mexico Beach.

___

5 a.m.

Storm surge and winds are lashing much of Florida’s Gulf Coast as Tropical Storm Nestor approaches.

But the National Hurricane Center in Miami says Nestor is gradually losing its tropical characteristics. By early Saturday morning, the storm was centered about 85 miles (137 kilometers) south-southwest of Panama City, Florida. It had top sustained winds of 50 mph (80 kph) and was moving northeast at 17 mph (27 kph).

Nestor was expected to move inland over the Florida Panhandle later Saturday morning, and then move across parts of the southeastern U.S. on Saturday and Sunday. It’s expected to move offshore of the coast of North Carolina and into the western Atlantic Ocean by late Sunday.

The storm’s expected to further weaken once it moves inland, and is forecast to become a post-tropical cyclone later Saturday. A tropical storm warning west of the Okaloosa/Walton County line in Florida has been discontinued.

___

11 p.m.

Rain from Tropical Storm Nestor is lashing Florida’s Gulf Coast as the storm continues to race toward the Florida Panhandle.

On Friday night, the National Hurricane Center said the storm was centered about 140 miles (225 kilometers) southwest of Panama City, Florida. It had top sustained winds of 60 mph (95 kph) and was moving to the northeast at 23 mph (37 kph).

Forecasters expect storm surge and winds to increase along the Gulf Coast on Saturday.

A tropical storm warning is in effect from Navarre to Yankeetown in the Florida Panhandle and a storm surge warning extends from Indian Pass to Clearwater Beach, Florida.

Forecasters say Nestor will race inland over the Florida Panhandle on Saturday morning and weaken as it moves across parts of the U.S. Southeast over the weekend. It’s expected to travel over the North Carolina coast into the Atlantic by Sunday.

___

7 p.m.

Heavy rains are spreading over parts of the U.S. Gulf Coast as Tropical Storm Nestor approaches the Florida Panhandle.

The National Hurricane Center says Nestor was centered Friday evening about 215 miles (340 kilometers) southwest of Panama City, Florida. The storm’s moving to the northeast at 22 mph (35 kph) and has top sustained winds of 60 mph (90 kph). A tropical storm warning is in effect from Navarre to Yankeetown in the Florida Panhandle and a storm surge warning extends from Indian Pass to Clearwater Beach, Florida.

Forecasters say Nestor will race inland over the Florida Panhandle on Saturday morning and move across parts of the U.S. Southeast over the weekend before moving off the North Carolina coast into the Atlantic by late Sunday.

The hurricane center says Nestor could strengthen a little in coming hours but is expected to weaken after it moves inland.

___

4:20 p.m.

Forecasters say Tropical Storm Nestor is zeroing in on Florida as it moves across the Gulf of Mexico.

The National Weather Service has scaled back on a tropical storm warning that extended all the way to parts of Louisiana and the Alabama-Mississippi state line.

The smaller warning area stretches in Florida from Navarre in the Panhandle to Yankeetown on the state’s western coast.

Forecasters said at 4 p.m. Friday that the system was about 150 miles (240 kilometers) southeast of the mouth of the Mississippi River. It had top sustained winds of 60 mph (95 kph) and was moving to the northeast at 22 mph (35 kph).