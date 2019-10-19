Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew Inaugurates Byzantine Cities Network

THESSALONIKI – The Byzantine Cities Network opens a new way for cooperation through the common Byzantine heritage, away from national and racial divisions and competitions, underlined Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew during the official inauguration of the network at Rotonda in Thessaloniki.

Bartholomew characterised the foundation of “Byzantine Thessaloniki” an excellent initiative and an opportunity for the promotion, preservation and spread of the cultural goods linked with timeless historic Thessaloniki.

On his part the mayor of Thessaloniki Constantinos Zervas said that the unique architecture of Rotonda constantly reminds us of the valuable historic legacy that the city of Thessaloniki inherited and which we must preserve and deliver to the next generations.