Agri Min Voridis Welcomes US Decision on Greek Olive Oil Imports, at Meeting with Ambassador Pyatt

ATHENS – Agricultural Development & Foods Minister Makis Voridis welcomed the American government’s decision not to impose tariffs on imports of Greek olive oil and table olives, at a meeting he had on Friday with US Ambassador Geoffrey Pyatt.

Voridis also requested that no tariffs be imposed on canned fruit, as this would raise their commercial price by 25 percent.

Ambassador Pyat was accompanied by the embassy’s commercial attache and discussed trade and investment opportunities as well.

The meeting was a follow-up on a July 31 meeting at the ambassador’s residence. Discussion at the time included the tariff issue, but also the collaboration of Rutgers University (New Jersey) with the American Farm School (Thessaloniki) and the Agricultural University of Athens on the program “New agriculture for a new generation”, which is running with funding from the Stavros Niarchos Foundation.