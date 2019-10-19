Interior Minister Sends Parties Proposals for Greek Voters Living Abroad

By ANA October 19, 2019

ATHENS – Greek parliamentary parties were sent proposals on Friday on the issue of allowing Greeks living abroad to vote in Greek elections, ahead of the interparty committee meeting on Monday.

Interior Minister Takis Theodorikakos included a request by the Communist Party that voters should have a Greek tax identification number (AFM) and not have been away from Greece for over 30 years in order to be eligible to vote.

Provisions listed for party review included the increase in the number of state MPs from 12 to 15, to allow the option of having candidates from abroad; the use of Greek embassies and consulates as election centers; and the ability to vote by mailed-in ballot if a Greek lives too far away from a voting center.

The letter with the proposals also explicitly states that the votes of Greeks abroad will be included in the national count of votes, and that special lists will be drawn up of Greeks living abroad.

