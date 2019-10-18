Mitsotakis: EU Leaders Adopted Greece’s Position on Managing Migration

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Friday welcomed the agreement on Brexit, in statements after the European Council in Brussels. He noted that there was relief combined with sadness, while expressing hope that the agreement will be ratified by the British parliament.

On the decisions concerning the European Union’s budget, Mitsotakis said that any drop in the budget will lead to cutting back on ambitious policies, as most member-states at the summit pointed out. He underlined that Greece cannot accept any cuts in funding for the two key pillars, while describing the European Commission’s agenda for migration, security and climate change as “ambitious”.

The prime minister, after noting the European Council’s decision condemning Turkey’s military operation in Syria and demanding an immediate ceasefire, noted that the Council adopted a resolution that Greece must be supported in the management of migration flows, at the insistence of the Greek side.

The European leaders also condemned Turkey’s illegal drilling activity in the Cypriot Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) and adopted the decision of the EU foreign ministers’ council for sanctions against Turkey, he said.

Mitsotakis also told reporters that he had had no contact with the North Macedonia’s prime minister, Zoran Zaev, while the latter was in Brussels. He repeated that he would not raise issues relating to the Prespa Agreement – even if this was problematic – in connection with North Macedonia’s progress toward EU accession.

He stressed, however, that the terms of the agreement must be fully met and any pending issues, such as trade names, etc must be resolved.

