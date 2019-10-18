Germany Answers Greek Demand for WWII Reparation: Nein

Once again, Germany has told Greece there won’t be any reparations paid for damages caused by the Nazis in World War II, repelling a request that was sent in June when the Radical Left SYRIZA was in power.

Germany’s government, now under Chancellor Angela Merkel, insisted that a treaty signed in 1990 had settled the issue for good. SYRIZA sent a so-called note verbale, which was delivered by Greece’s ambassador to Berlin to the German Foreign Ministry in June, asking the German government “to a negotiation for the practical satisfaction of these demands, which are of particular importance to the Greek people, as a moral and material issue.”

In a diplomatic note to the Greek Ambassador, the German Foreign Ministry rejected the demand for compensation, adding that the issue is over although successive Greek governments have kept making the request.

In August, the then newly-elected Prime Minister and New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis went to Berlin and met Merkel and renewed the request.

Merkel didn’t mention the issue at the news conference, but Germany has said before that the question of World War II reparations to Greece had been settled. Greece estimates it could claim minimum reparations of 292 billion euros ($323 billion) for Germany’s World War II occupation and 9.2 billion euros ($10.19 billion) for World War I too.