New Democracy Bill Will Speed Asylum Reviews, Deportations

ATHENS – Worrying about Greece’s refugee and migrant crisis flaring anew with a surge in arrivals in the past few months the new New Democracy government has sent Parliament a bill that would accelerate review for asylum and also the return to Turkey of those not eligible.

Greece is trying to deal with more than 78,000 of them penned up in detention centers and camps, including more than 28,000 on islands where clashes between ethnic groups and battles with riot police have stepped up.

The refugees and migrants went to Turkey fleeing war and strife in their homelands, especially from Afghanistan and Syria’s civil war, as well as other countries and human traffickers were allowed by the government there to send them to Greek islands during an essentially-suspended swap deal with the European Union which closed its borders to them.

The draft seeks to separate refugees fleeing war from migrants trying to get away from poor economies in their homeland where their lives wouldn’t be at risk as is the case with Afghanistan and Syria.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said he wants to return as many as 10,000 to Turkey but Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has threatened to send 3.6 million to the EU – mostly through Greek islands – as he’s battling bloc leaders over Turkish drilling in Cyprus’ sovereign waters and invading northern Syria to get at the Kurds, American allies in the war against ISIS who were abandoned by President Donald Trump when he pulled out US troops to appease his “friend” Erdogan.

Thee draft law, said the business newspaper Naftemporiki requires asylum seekers to cooperate with authorities while also accepting applicants in the system that have a “refugee profile”, and retaining only those foreign nationals that comply with their obligations.

There would repeated appeals for rejected asylum applications virtually all those in Greece want to stay and reviews are taking up to two years and longer.

Those who enter Greece unlawfully and do not comply with decisions mandating their transfer to other shelters will be considered as rejecting asylum seeker protection and subject to deportation after a three-day examination period. The public is also being invited to comment on it.