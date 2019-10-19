Relish the Adventurous Side of Greece

If your ideal vacation involves more activity than simply lounging at the beach, consider booking an adventure holiday in Greece. In addition to its picturesque sights – whitewashed houses and turquoise seas – the country’s varied landscape, history, and culture provide a range of opportunities for the adventure-minded traveler. Below is a round-up of some unique adventures you may experience in Greece.

A METEORA HIKE

A UNESCO world heritage site famous for its monasteries atop towering rock formations, Meteora in Northern Greece has inspired human awe for millennia. On a hike through this truly awesome location, you’ll follow paths created by the first monks who settled there and glimpse scenery inaccessible to most visitors. A recommended trek led by an experienced guide begins in the foothills of Doupiani Rock and takes you through magnificent boulders to Meteora’s northern side where you’ll find the Ypapanti Monastery and the ruins of St. Dimitrios. Eventually the hike leads you to either the Great Meteoron or Varlaam monasteries which you’ll tour depending on opening hours. Check out the recommended hiking tour of Meteora.

CULINARY SAILING EXPERIENCE IN CRETE

Take advantage of Greece’s seafaring culture and book a gourmet sailing holiday. A one-day culinary sailing tour departs from Iraklion Marina in Crete and takes you to nearby Dia island. There, you’ll drive from the boat into a protected cove of clear, sapphire-colored water and swim until the early afternoon. Then you’ll help with your meal’s preparation and learn about local cheeses, Cretan Raki liquor, and olive oil production from a culinary expert. An unforgettable dining experience, includes an olive oil tasting and a four-course meal with wine pairings!

LAND ROVER SAFARI

Perhaps you prefer a vacation that provides for a rougher sort of adventure? A jeep safari through Crete’s rugged countryside could be just what you’re looking for. One tour picks you up from your hotel in a Land Rover Jeep, then takes you on a winding ride through tiny villages situated in the Idi Mountains. At your journey’s summit, you’ll get a panoramic view of the island’s gorges. You’ll also visit Spili village where you can sample the mountain spring water provided by 25 lion head fountains dating from the Venetian era. Included in this itinerary is a swim at Preveli beach where you’ll eat a sumptuous lunch accompanied by wine. After lunch, more dusty, bumpy trails await as you make your way back to your hotel. It’s a full day of off-the beaten path fun and one of the most unique adventures in Greece!

KOS AEGEAN ADVENTURE

Want to spend time at the beach and discover the Aegean’s volcanic landscape? On an adventure starting from Kos Island, you’ll get the chance to swim in the turquoise Aegean as well as encounter the lunar-like landscape of the surrounding islands. One recommended tour takes you to the small island of Agios Antonios by fishing boat. There you’ll enjoy panoramic views from a nearby chapel, swim at the beach then eat lunch aboard the boat. The boat will then ferry you to Nissyros Island, famous for its active volcano. There you’ll explore the crater on foot and witness volcanic activity: sulfuric gas, yellow crystals, and fumaroles-holes in the volcano’s crater.

