Archbishop Responds to Theo Karantsalis

To the Editor:

Archbishop Elpidophoros responded my article that you published about equal access in the Greek Church. I have sent you the email I received in case you wanted to publish it. Maybe this is the impetus the Greek community needs to finally make changes. Thank you again for publishing my essay.

The text of the E-mail from Nicholas Anton follows:

Dear Mr. Karantsalis, His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros received your communication, which he read with much attention and love. He has asked [me] to respond on his behalf. His Eminence would like to assure you that he takes your concern and complaint very seriously to heart. There is no reason or justification for any place of worship to be inaccessible to any faithful member or visitor wishing to participate in the services of or enter for personal prayer. While some of our church buildings may not be immediately approachable or accessible to everyone, they should certainly make every effort to welcome and facilitate every believer and pilgrim. Attached is a small pamphlet produced by the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese that explains and expresses the viewpoint of His Eminence and the conviction of our Archdiocese in this country. Needless to say, it is often up to individual parishes and communities to adopt or advance these practices. Conveying to you the paternal blessings and wishes of His Eminence for your health and strength, I remain Prayerfully yours, Nicholas Anton Director, Department of Inter-Orthodox, Ecumenical and Interfaith Relations.