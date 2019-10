I made my home in Kokkinia, a refugee district of Piraeus and knew that I would never return to my ancestral home in Trebizond. Kokkinia became my new place of identity. Our small two-room apartment had paper-thin walls where I could hear my neighbors’ conversations. Everyone knew each other’s secrets. So much for privacy. The insulation was very poor suffering the extremes of cold and hot weather.

My apartment was sparsely furnished in the early days. Our kitchen area was small …