Hellenic Relief Foundation and Hellenic American Opera Company Concert Nov. 23

NEW YORK – The Hellenic Relief Foundation, in cooperation with the Hellenic American Opera Company, presents Night at the Opera: A Journey through 250 Years of Greek Music at the Bruno Walter Auditorium at Lincoln Center, 111 Amsterdam Avenue in Manhattan, on Sunday, November 23, 7 PM.

All net proceeds will benefit future food distributions to families in need in Greece.

The Hellenic American Opera Company performers with Artistic Director Pavlos Kordis and Pianist and Musical Director Jestin Pieper include: Demetrios Jussi Tsinopoulos, Melina Jaharis, Stella Papatheodorou, Nina Kassis, and Xeni Tziouvaras.

Ticket Prices: $50, $65, $75.

For reservations: 954-294-7680.

The Hellenic Relief Foundation Inc. is a nonprofit organization (501(c)3) and was founded in February of 2012, with the goal of raising funds in the United States to be used towards the purchase of food items, and other basic necessities for the underprivileged in Greece that have increased in numbers due to the current crisis. To date, approximately 225,000 dollars have been remitted, with these funds, approximately 240 tons of aid has been purchased and distributed, in monthly deliveries, to about 15,000 families in need.

For more information: www.hellenicrelief.org.