Greece: National Theatre Puts on Seven English-Subtitled Performances

ATHENS – For the Season 2019/20, the National Theatre has prepared more than 20 productions that satisfy all audiences: classical and contemporary plays, performances for young audiences, family seasonal shows, musicals, and others. The following seven performances are English-subtitled:

Where: At the Ziller Building’s Main Stage

When: Wednesday to Sunday

– “TONIGHT WE IMPROVISE”

Based on the play of the phenomenal Luigi Pirandello, who knows best how to blur the borders between reality and fantasy. With Manos Hadjidakis’ legendary music score. Ends 27/10/2019.

– “A CHRISTMAS’ CAROL” by Charles Dickens

Jack Thorne’s new adaptation of the popular novel turned into a must-see family musical! Original music by Thodoris Economou (15/11/2019-12/1/2020).

– “MACBETH” by William Shakespeare

Directed by the NTG’s Artistic Director, Dimitris Lignadis, who holds the titular part as well. In co-production with the Municipal Theatre of Piraeus (7/2/2020- 8/3/2020).

– “The LADY FROM MAXIMS'” by Georges Feydeau

The ingenious farceur bedevils his heroes (21/3/2020- 31/5/2020).

Where: Rex Theatre Stage “Marika Kotopouli”

When: Wednesday to Sunday

– “THE MAN WHO LAUGHS”, based on Victor Hugo’s magnificent novel

The original Joker and his struggle for survival. Dark but charming, this adaptation combines music and theatre in the most interesting way.Ends 10/11/2029.

– “The NEW HOUSE” by Carlo Goldoni

An insightful depiction of a life in debt. Grandeur, lies, fake loves, greediness, opportunism, and so much more can be found in this timeless comedy (22/11/2019- 9/2/2020).

– “Paper Moon” by Michalis Reppas and Thanasis Papathanasiou

(20/02/2020 -31/5/2020).

Info: www.n-t.gr/en/