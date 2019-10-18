Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew: The Environmental Crisis Concerns All of Us

CONSTANTINOPLE – “The environmental crisis concerns all of us, independent of identity, religion, nationality or culture,” noted Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew on Friday, while inaugurating the new building of the Central Macedonia Region Authority in Thessaloniki.

He underlined that what was required was an immediate, continuous and multiple mobilisation, adding that respect for creation is non-negotiable. “There is no escape from the responsibility. No alibi. It is unacceptable for the natural environment to be destroyed in the name of geopolitical plans and economic interests”.

Referring to the new building, he said that it was a bioclimatic building and considered one of the most important innovative green buildings in Greece. “This building is a symbol of the struggle against the ecological crisis” he said, adding that this battle should take place at all levels, from the everyday behaviour of industries, to the means of transport, the state, individual institutions, the church and the religions.

On behalf of the government, Interior Minister Panagiotis Theodorikakos said that the government supports any initiative friendly to the environment, underlining that the government’s wish is to deliver a better Greece to future generations.