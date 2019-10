NEW YORK – A reception for Greek artist Lilia Ziamou’s latest exhibition Body Politic was held at New York University’s Silver Center for Arts and Science in the Silverstein Lounge on October 16.

In spite of the inclement weather, friends and fans of the artist attended to congratulate Ziamou on the impressive exhibition which runs through November 10 at NYU’s Kimmel Center Windows Gallery, located at the corner of West 3rd Street and LaGuardia Place in Greenwich Village. The exhibition is …