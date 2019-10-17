MSNC Chief Shared Graphic Image of Menounos Bikini Malfunction

When Maria Menounos’ bikini slipped open, inadvertently exposing her, she said it was, “the most embarrassing moment of my life,” but now it’s gotten worse with reports that MSNBC President Phil Griffin shared it at a staff meeting and made a crude comment about it.

In Ronan Farrow’s hot new book, Catch and Kill: Lies, Spies, and a Conspiracy to Protect Predators, the author alleged that four MSNBC colleagues said Griffin was “known for making lewd and crass remarks in work emails,” and that there was one instance when Griffin “waved” a printed zoomed-in image of Menounos’ private area.

“Would you look at that?” Griffin reportedly said while exhaling hard. “Not bad, not bad,” with no reports whether he had been reprimanded or any action taken against him during the #Metoo movement era.

Journalist Yashar Ali reacted, “there was Phil Griffin, the President of MSNBC, waving around a photo of her private parts in front of a group of staffers and smirking,” Fox News reported on the embarrassing incident. It wasn’t said if anyone in the meeting objected either or if there were women at the table.