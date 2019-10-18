Texas Taste of Greek Going from Truck to Restaurant

Their Taste of Greek food truck in Texas is so popular that Altin Mulla and his wife, Daniela, are leaving the streets to open a real brick-and-mortar place where people can sit down and enjoy the food.

The truck, which moved to Kingwood in 2017, serves classic Greek dishes such as gyros, as well as dolmades, or grape leaves wrapped around rice, and the classic Greek dessert baklava. Altin said the care they put into their food creates a uniquely authentic taste, Community Impact newspaper reported.

“Everyone here can sell a gyro, but it’s how we prepare (the food) and the sauce,” Altin said. “The tzatziki sauce is a secret. We don’t buy the sauce from a supermarket; we make it.” There’s where home cooking comes in.

The food truck initially struggled, but Altin said it has since developed a strong community following. “People, they love our food. The way we cook, the way we treat them,” Altin told the paper. “We’re so happy.”

Daniela said one challenge has been making their food “too Greek” for American customers who don’t want fries in the gyro but on the side.