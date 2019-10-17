National Hellenic Society Celebrates Hellenism and Its 10th Anniversary

SANTA MONICA, CA – The 10th weekend conference of the National Hellenic Society (NHS) continued the organization’s string of successes when it convened from October 10 to 13 at the Fairmont Hotel in Santa Monica, CA, near Los Angeles, with many young people in attendance.

Also present, representing Prime Minister of Greece Kyriakos Mitsotakis, was Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs for Greeks Abroad Antonis Diamataris.

NHS is a prominent association of Greek-American leaders, visionaries, and philanthropists who strive to perpetuate and celebrate …