New Democracy Confident Greeks Abroad Vote Will Pass

ATHENS – Prime Minister and New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ meeting with rival party leaders and officials has the new government confident it will get the required 200 votes – it needs at least 42 beyond its Members of Parliament – to get approval for a bill allowing Greeks abroad to be able to vote in national elections.

The optimism soared after a first session of a cross-party committee discussing the proposal although the Conservatives bitter rival, the former ruling Radical Left SYRIZA ousted in July 7 snap elections, has its own version.

Interior Minister Panagiotis Theodorikakos reportedly told the panel that an “overwhelming majority” want voting rights for Greeks living abroad, adding that the government’s only condition is the equality of each vote, said Kathimerin.

Center-left Movement for Change (KINAL) and nationalist Greek Solution are more closely aligned to New Democracy than the Communist Party, while SYRIZA wants a limit on how many lawmakers could be elected through the weight of Diaspora members.

The vote for the diaspora has been promised for decades but under Mitsotakis and Deputy Minister for Greeks Abroad Antonis H. Diamataris, who stepped down from his role as Publisher-Editor of The National Herald, it is coming closer to realization.