Metropolitan Epiphanios of Kiev Will be Honored with Archon’s Athenagoras Human Rights Award

NEW YORK – His Beatitude Metropolitan Epiphanios of Kiev and All Ukraine will be honored as the 2019 recipient of the Athenagoras Human Rights Award. The Award will be presented by the Order of Saint Andrew, Archons of the Ecumenical Patriarchate, at the organization’s annual banquet Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 at the New York Hilton Hotel.

