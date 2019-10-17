Metropolitan Epiphanios of Kiev Will be Honored with Archon’s Athenagoras Human Rights Award

By Theodore Kalmoukos October 17, 2019

The concelebration of the Divne Liturgy the Feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross. Shown are Metropolitan Epiphanios of Ukraine (center), to the left Metropolitan Emmanuel of France and to the right Archbishop Agapit of Vyshgorod, Abbot of St. Michael’s Golden-Domed Monastery. Photo: Metropolis of France

NEW YORK – His Beatitude Metropolitan Epiphanios of Kiev and All Ukraine will be honored as the 2019 recipient of the Athenagoras Human Rights Award. The Award will be presented by the Order of Saint Andrew, Archons of the Ecumenical Patriarchate, at the organization’s annual banquet Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 at the New York Hilton Hotel.

The weekend begins Friday evening, with the Nicholas J. Bouras Award for Extraordinary Archon Stewardship at the annual Award Presentation and Dinner Dance that will …

To Read this Article Login or Subscribe

Login Subscribe

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available