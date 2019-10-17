CNN Travel Features Greece’s Top Villages to Visit

NEW YORK – Greece is well-known as a destination for summer vacations, but there are many places to visit year-round.

CNN Travel recently published its list of the “top Greek villages to visit” including island and mountain locations, some well-known and others perhaps not so well-known.

CNN’s list: Assos, Kefalonia; Chora, Folegandros; Oia, Santorini; Litochoro, Pieria; Lindos, Rhodes; Apiranthos, Naxos; Papingo, Pindos; Kalarites, Ioannina; Katastari, Zakynthos; Kastro, Sifnos; Archanes, Crete; Arnea, Halkidiki; Ano Syros, Cyclades; Pyrgi, Chios; Stemnitsa, Arcadia; and Agios Georgios Nilias, Pelion.

What villages are missing from the list?