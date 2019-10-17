The Embassy of Greece in Washington, DC Presents Zeus the Mighty on Nov. 2

WASHINGTON, DC – The Embassy of Greece gives again the opportunity to our little friends to explore the magic of Ancient Greek Culture, by presenting the brand-new Nat Geo Kids fiction book and multimedia series Zeus the Mighty, where Greek mythology meets a tiny hamster with a thirst for power. The event takes place on Saturday, Nov. 2, 11 AM-12:30 PM at the Embassy of Greece, 2217 Massachusetts Ave. NW in Washington, DC.

This rollicking middle-grade fiction series stars Zeus the hamster, Athena the cat,

Poseidon the puffer fish, and the crazy crew of critters of the Mount Olympus Pet Center and is meant to educate kids about Greek myths, culture, and the geography of ancient

Greece. Get ready to laugh, cheer, and learn with the first book in the series, titled Zeus the Mighty: The Quest for the Golden Fleas.

At the workshop, led by staff from National Geographic, kids will have the opportunity to learn all about the book, meet the people behind the fascinating series, participate in fun activities, and see close-up genuine replicas of ancient Greek artifacts.

The free event is a collaboration of the Embassy of Greece and National Geographic and is appropriate for children ages 6-12.

This event is brought to you by the 12th annual Kids Euro Festival.

For the full lineup of events, please visit http://www.kidseurofestival.org and follow at: #KidsEUFest.

Please note that due to space limitations each child (or children) must be accompanied by only one adult.

RSVP at Eventbrite, search Zeus the Mighty.