Lifeline Hellas Captain’s Dinner in Aid of the State Hospitals in Greece

ATHENS – The Lifeline Hellas Humanitarian Organization organized a humanitarian “Captain’s Dinner” on September 25 at the Yachting Club of Greece.

The event took place under the auspices and in the presence of TRH Crown Prince Alexander and Crown Princess Katherine of Serbia, founder of Lifeline Hellas, in aid of the Greek State Hospitals. UNESCO’s Goodwill Ambassador Mrs. Marianna V. Vardinoyannis honored the event with her presence.

Also present was Minister of Tourism Haris Theocharis and his spouse, as well as Ambassador Tasos Kriekoukis representing the Mayor of Athens, Ambassador Dionysis Kodellas with his spouse, Deputy Regional Governor of Islands Vaso Theodorakopoulou Bogri representing the Regional Governor of Attica, and Deputy Governor of Northern Sector of Attica Loukia Kefalogianni.

HRH Crown Prince Alexander welcomed and thanked the attendees for their support in the important humanitarian work that Lifeline Hellas contributes to Greece.

President Dr. Zisis Boukouvalas warmly thanked the main sponsor Alexia Stella Mantzari of AS Marine Company, the other sponsors, the friends and the Board of Directors and he made an extensive report on the humanitarian work that Princess Katherine has contributed over the last 20 years through Lifeline Hellas.

Princess Katherine spoke movingly in reference to the value of charity and clarified that the purpose, success and happiness of life is to contribute to our fellow humans in need.

The attendees enjoyed the wonderful decoration of the evening that was offered by Emi Tricardos and her company Artemide. The participants received gifts from Zealots of Nature.

Tereza with her live show enchanted the attendees. The presenter of the event was the journalist Vicky Hatzivasileiou.

Sponsors of the event were the companies AS Marine, Medical Anti-Aging Center, Artemide, Dogkas Wine Experience, Beat bespoke events & Services, Vikos Mineral Water, Metaxa, and Zealots of Nature.

The event was attended by Princess Katherine’s son, David Andrews along with his spouse Dr. Angie Margariti Andrews, her sister Betty Roumeliotis, the members of the Board of Directors of Lifeline Hellas, Dr. Alkistis Prinou Boukouvalas, Fleur Potamianos, Yannis Sahinis, Dr. Fofi Kamposiora, Dr. Fay Peskesi, Ersi Tsakiroglou, Nasia Papamanolis, Roi Kostantas, and the Honorary President of Lifeline Hellas Ioannis Tricardos with his spouse Emi.

Also present were Panos Iliopoulos, Andreas Potamianos, Nikos Efthimiou, former President of the Greek Shipowners Association, Dimitris Emmanouilidis and his wife, as well as George Tsakiroglou, Frida Tsakiroglou, Lila Empeirikou, Mr. and Mrs. Patiniotis, Dr. Stelios Aggelidis and his wife, Dr. Chrysanthi Routzounis with her son Lefteris, Mr. and Mrs. Lavda, Irene Daifas, Xenia Papastavrou, Irene Vassilopoulou, Ioanna Eliades, Dr. Aris Damagas, Katerina Giatzoglou, Nikolas Marmatsouris and Irene Notias, Eleni Vaharis, Dr. Spyros Lazarou and Margarita Lazarou, Ria Prinou, Mr. and Mrs. Pierris, Olga Karaververis, and many others.