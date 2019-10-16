Greece Dead Last in European Union Gender Equality

With no government yet moving to make the situation better, Greece finished last among the 28 European Union countries when it comes to gender equality, underscoring how far the country has to go to catch up.
Greece scored only 51.2 points out of 100 against an EU average of 67.4 points, bringing up the rear and behind Hungary, Slovakia and Romania, after finding that it had the biggest gaps between women and men in six core domains: work, money, knowledge, time, power and health.
At the top of the chart, Sweden scored 83.6 points and Denmark 77.5, maintaining their top-two status from 2005, said Kathimerini. Greece, along with Italy, had the lowest employment rate for women, at 31 percent, while women in Greece were also found to have poor access to financing.
There was some gain in education, with Greece gaining 8.5 points but when it came to power, it was second-to-last behind Hungary and as new Prime Minister and New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis had to defend having so few women in his Cabinet and women making up only 20 percent of Parliament.
The report also noted that while other states such as Estonia, Germany, Italy, and Cyprus also scored below the EU average in 2017 – on which the report was based – they have been narrowing the gender gap at a faster pace than the average while Greece Bulgaria, Croatia and Poland have not done it yet.
1 Comment
I am more interested in how Greece ranks ..in committing illegal invasions of foreign countries by EU members, ..like Britain, Germany, France,..have done in libya, Yugoslavia, Ukraine, Iraq, Afghanistan , Syria, lebanon, Yemen, and imposing economic sanctions of countries like Iran, Venezuela, Cuba, etc etc .. with U.S war criminals to starve the people of those countries to hand over sovereignty and elected officials to EU members and America!
I am more interested. in how Greece ranks in providing funds to the military and armed service of Greece …to defend themselves and dictate what is in their national interests of Greeks, not the Marxist of the EU and U.S.!
I am interested … in how Greece ranks… in occupying foreign countries of the world…and the number of foreign citizens they have killed ..like in Syria, Iraq, libya, Yemen, Yugoslavia!
I am interested .. in how Greece ranks .. in breaking International laws to occupy foreign countries!
I am interested ..in how Greece ranks ..in providing State sponsors of terrorism and racist attacks on foreign citizens of the world …like Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Qatar, UAE Al Queda , and ISIS TERRORIST with all the arms and lethal weapons they need to oppress Orthodox Christian and Muslim faiths ..not compliant to the Sunni Muslim jihadist doctrines where freedom of religion does not exist! So, how TNH..doe Greece rank …in arms sales to these degenerates….versus England, Germany, France etc?