Greece Dead Last in European Union Gender Equality

With no government yet moving to make the situation better, Greece finished last among the 28 European Union countries when it comes to gender equality, underscoring how far the country has to go to catch up.

Greece scored only 51.2 points out of 100 against an EU average of 67.4 points, bringing up the rear and behind Hungary, Slovakia and Romania, after finding that it had the biggest gaps between women and men in six core domains: work, money, knowledge, time, power and health.

At the top of the chart, Sweden scored 83.6 points and Denmark 77.5, maintaining their top-two status from 2005, said Kathimerini. Greece, along with Italy, had the lowest employment rate for women, at 31 percent, while women in Greece were also found to have poor access to financing.

There was some gain in education, with Greece gaining 8.5 points but when it came to power, it was second-to-last behind Hungary and as new Prime Minister and New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis had to defend having so few women in his Cabinet and women making up only 20 percent of Parliament.

The report also noted that while other states such as Estonia, Germany, Italy, and Cyprus also scored below the EU average in 2017 – on which the report was based – they have been narrowing the gender gap at a faster pace than the average while Greece Bulgaria, Croatia and Poland have not done it yet.