Russia’s EU Ambassador Says US May Abandon Greece Like Kurds

Pointing to the Kurds who were left on their own to face an invading Turkish army after helping American forces fight ISIS, Russia’s EU ambassador Vladimir Chizhov said a defense deal Washington signed with Athens isn’t worth the paper it’s written on and Greece could face the same fate from the administration of President Donald Trump.

In an interview with TASS news agency on the sidelines of a conference on Rhodes island Chizhov said Greece was “wrong” to sign the revised defense deal with the US that came with a visit of US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo who hailed it as the US was seeking a greater military presence.

But with Trump’s erratic and unpredictable behavior – he pulled out US troops from Syria to appease Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and then turned on him too, there’s no telling what the US leader might do, including abandoning Greece, one of its oldest and closest allies.

“You need to ask the Greek side why they made such a decision. But I do not rule out the possibility that they did so amid tensions between the US and Turkey. However, this does not mean that this decision is well weighed for the future,” Chizhov said.

Turning to Turkey’s military offensive in northeast Syria, the Russian envoy added: “We had warned the Kurds that the Americans will abandon them. And here, in Rhodes, I can personally warn the Greeks about it, that they will have the same fate as the Kurds,” reported Kathimerini.